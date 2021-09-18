China, RCEP members work to implement trade pact on schedule: MOC

BEIJING - China will work with other member states of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) to bring the trade pact into effect as scheduled, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on Sept 18.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of dialogue relations between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

A series of meetings for economic and trade ministers on East Asia cooperation were held from Sept 13 to 15 via video link, making preparations in the sectors of economy and trade for the leaders' meeting on East Asia cooperation scheduled for this year, according to the MOC.

China will continue to work with the relevant parties to deepen high-quality cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and boost confidence on COVID-19 control and economic development. Efforts will also be made to foster regional economic integration in East Asia and promote the early implementation of the RCEP, the MOC said.

Anti-pandemic cooperation will be enhanced, said the MOC, adding that efforts will also be made to expand China-ASEAN cooperation on green development, the digital economy and digital trade, and facilitating the construction of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area.