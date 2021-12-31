Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China Railway : CR Kunming Achieves Stable Performance and Securing Progress in Container Transport

12/31/2021 | 02:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As of December 15, China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd. has achieved a container deliveryof 22.325 million tons this year (exceeding the annual plan by 325,000 tons), and fulfilledthe annual objective on December 7, 24 days ahead of schedule. Stable performance and securing progress have been achieved and increased volume and favorable price ensured in intensive transport.

CR Kunming has finely organized the container dispatching, properly arranged the container circulation and improved the use efficiency of containers. It has supervised each station and depot to speed up container transport, delivery and repositioning, accelerate container circulation and improve container utilization rate. The corporate group, station and depot and each railway station have made proper coordination with China Railway Container Transport Co., Ltd., given full play to the two container repair yards in Wangjiayingxi Station and Taohuacun Station, established maintenance specifications and supporting mechanisms, made every effort to guarantee container repair, container management and canopy repair work, thus improving the container utilization rate.

Disclaimer

China Railway Corporation published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 19:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:39pBiden says he warned Putin of 'heavy price' over Ukraine
RE
03:37pTurkey's lira logs worst year in two decades under Erdogan
RE
03:10pBetty White, working actress into her 90s, dies just shy of her 100th birthday
RE
03:10pBiden extends U.S. support for International Space Station through 2030
RE
03:06p'Miracle' that no loss of life in Colorado urban wildfire - Governor
RE
03:03pWheat and corn up over 20% in 2021, soybeans edge to third year of gains
RE
02:57pECUADOR OIL FLOW TO RETURN TO NORMAL IN FEB : Update
PU
02:53p30-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.888% This Year -- Data Talk
DJ
02:53p10-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 1.496% This Year -- Data Talk
DJ
02:53p2-Year Treasury Yield Rises to 0.730% This Year -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Stocks bounce between small gains and losses ahead of New Year, dollar ..
5Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..

HOT NEWS