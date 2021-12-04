China Railway : Laos Railway Draws New Blueprint of the Belt and Road Initiative

China-Laos Railway, which connects Kunming and Vientiane and adopts Chinese standards

for the whole line

, is about to be put into operation. As an iconic project of the "Belt and Road Initiative" and China-Laos friendship, this railway will provide strong support for speeding up the construction of China-Laos Economic Corridor and the building of a community of shared future for China and Laos.

China-Laos Railway drawsthe map of the friendship road between the two countries along the Belt and Road. China and Laos, as friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, have worked together for 60 years. The opening of this railway is not only a witness of the 60th anniversary of China-Laos ties but also a fruit of the friendship between China and Laos over the past 6 decades.