--A regulator in China's Jiangsu province has ordered some banks to stop trading government bonds, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter

--According to Bloomberg, the Jiangsu Rural Credit Union made the move after the launch of a probe into market manipulation.

--The affected commercial banks are still allowed to invest in some interbank certificates of deposit in case of asset shortages, Bloomberg reports.

