--A regulator in China's Jiangsu province has ordered some banks to stop trading government bonds, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter
--According to Bloomberg, the Jiangsu Rural Credit Union made the move after the launch of a probe into market manipulation.
--The affected commercial banks are still allowed to invest in some interbank certificates of deposit in case of asset shortages, Bloomberg reports.
Full story: https://bit.ly/3WCVCJB
Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-08-24 0334ET