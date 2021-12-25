China Renewable Energy Scale-Up Program Phase II - P127033

The development objective of the Second Phase of Renewable Energy Scaling-Up Program Project for China is to support the ambitious renewable energy scale-up program in China with a focus on efficiency improvement and reduction of incremental costs. There are five components to the project. The first component of the project is policy support. This will support developing and implementing Renewable Energy (RE) legislation and policies to achieve cost...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

