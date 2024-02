BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Russia should strengthen communication and coordination in Asia Pacific affairs and jointly safeguard regional security, stability and development, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday citing Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong.

Sun, who was in Moscow on Monday to Tuesday to hold consultations, said China stands ready to continuously strengthen strategic coordination between both sides in international multilateral platforms.

(Reporting by Liz Lee and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese)