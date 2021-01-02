Log in
China, Russia to continue to be example of good-neighborly ties between major countries: FM

01/02/2021 | 03:06am EST
China and Russia will continue to be the example of good-neighborly and friendly relations between major countries, add impetus to global recovery, and underpin global strategic stability, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said.

Wand made the remarks in a recent interview with Xinhua News Agency and China Media Group.

He said in 2020, China-Russia relations have stood the test of a once-in-a-century pandemic and unprecedented global changes, and reached a historic high in all respects.

He hailed the intensive interactions between the two heads of state, noting President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin have had five phone calls and exchanged correspondence on multiple occasions, providing the most important strategic guidance for the steady growth of the bilateral relations.

He also spoke highly of the mutual support between the two peoples, growing practical cooperation despite challenges, and closer coordination on international affairs.

'The year 2021 is a year of special importance for China-Russia relations, as both countries will enter a new development stage. In developing China-Russia strategic cooperation, we see no limit, no forbidden zone and no ceiling to how far this cooperation can go,' he said.

He said focusing on the central task of implementing the common understandings of the two Presidents, the two countries will use the opportunity of the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation to renew their shared commitment to ever-lasting peace and win-win cooperation. Being each other's strategic anchor, diplomatic priority, development opportunity and global partner, the two countries will expand and deepen cooperation from a higher starting point.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2021 08:05:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
