China, Russia vow to cement cooperation as defense ministers meet in Dushanbe

07/28/2021 | 06:44am EDT
BEIJING, July 28 -- On July 28, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister Wei Fenghe held talks with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Both of them are attending the Defense Ministers' Meeting of the SCO Member States.

Wei Fenghe said that despite the pandemic and unprecedented global changes, China and Russia have maintained strong and unwavering bilateral relations, becoming an important stabilizing force of the world today.

In this June, the heads of state of the two countries announced the extension of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation via video link, demonstrating to the world the common will of the two countries to carry forward the spirit of the treaty, strengthen good neighborliness and friendship, and firmly support each other, said Wei.

Wei suggested that the two sides should continue to strengthen all-round and all-weather strategic cooperation and maintain a stable and high-level development of the Sino-Russian relations. In terms of dealing with the changing situations in Afghanistan and Central Asia and jointly fighting against terrorism, the two sides should get to know each other's positions and arrive at consensus, strengthen cooperation and coordinate actions, resolutely safeguarding the core interests of China and Russia, unswervingly upholding the world equity and justice and regional security and stability, the Chinese defense chief said.

Shoigu said that Russia takes the Russia-China relations as an important and prior direction of Russia's diplomatic relations. The military cooperation between the two countries in recent years has witnessed continuous expansion with fruitful results and reached an unprecedented height, setting an example for countries in the world.

The Russian side is willing to further strengthen cooperation with China in military and military technology and maintain good momentum of cooperation in joint exercises, military competitions and college exchanges, Shoigu said.

Shoigu stated that at present, there are increasing uncertainties in the regional security situation, Russia pays high attention to the new changes in situations in Afghanistan and Central Asia, value much China's position on the Afghan issue and is willing to coordinate and cooperate with China and countries in the region to make positive efforts to maintain regional peace and stability.

Disclaimer

Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 10:43:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
