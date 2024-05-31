May 31, 2024 at 02:27 am EDT

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud where the two exchanged views on various subjects including the Ukraine crisis, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

The two agreed that holding a Ukraine peace conference should have equal participation of all parties, and fair discussion of various proposals. Reuters reported China will not attend a Ukraine peace conference to be hosted by Switzerland next month.

"China will continue to promote peace talks and play a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," Wang said, according to a statement.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Bernard Or; Editing by Christopher Cushing)