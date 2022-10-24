Advanced search
China Sept aluminium output rises 9.3% y/y as power restrictions ease

10/24/2022 | 12:35am EDT
Employees work at the production line of aluminium rolls at a factory in Zouping

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's primary aluminium production rose 9.3% in September from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, with smelters in a few main regions ramping up output after authorities in the world's top metal producer relaxed power restrictions.

Production in China stood at 3.42 million tonnes last month, according to data from National Bureau of Statistics. This marked an increase from last year, when China saw a drop in industrial production because of electricity shortages.

Last year, several Chinese regions had imposed power curbs on energy-intensive industries such as aluminium production, including the smelting hubs of Yunnan and Inner Mongolia, to ease tight electricity supply and meet energy consumption targets.

Still, production in September dropped 2.5% from 3.51 million tonnes seen in the prior month, as Yunnan had asked its aluminium producers to cut power usage, with no sign of when restrictions will be lifted, from Sept. 10 because of tight hydropower supply.

The decision led to a loss of about 1.07 million tonnes a year in operating capacity in Yunnan, which accounts for about 12% of China's total aluminium capacity, from the end of August, according to the Shanghai Metals Market (SMM).

For the first nine months of the year, China produced 29.88 million tonnes of aluminium, up 2.8% from the corresponding period last year, the data showed.

Production of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel - climbed 8.8% to 5.78 million tonnes in September from a year earlier. Output in the first nine months of the year rose 2.8% to 49.83 million tonnes.

The other non-ferrous metals are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI COPPER INDEX 2 0.21% 545.4841 Real-time Quote.-21.84%
S&P GSCI LEAD INDEX 0.84% 287.7392 Real-time Quote.-14.40%
S&P GSCI ZINC INDEX 1.25% 235.1549 Real-time Quote.-16.27%
