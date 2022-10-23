China Sept iron ore imports up 3.6% m/m at 99.7 mln tonnes -customs

BEIJING, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China's imports of iron ore
in September rose 3.6% from the previous month, customs data
showed on Monday, as steel mills ramped up output heading into
peak construction season.
The top iron ore consumer brought in 99.71 million tonnes of
the steelmaking raw material last month, up from August's 96.21
million tonnes, the General Administration of Customs said.
It was also up from the 95.61 million tonnes imported in
September 2021.
Chinese steel mills raised blast furnace utilisation rates
during September in preparation for the peak construction
season, reaching operation rates last seen in June.
Steel prices had been expected to rebound in October with
market fundamentals improving and government economic support
policies gaining traction.
For the January to September period, China imported 822.5
million tonnes of iron ore, down 2.3% from the same period a
year ago.
China's steel product exports last month were 4.98
million tonnes, up from 4.92 million tonnes in September 2021.
Exports in the first eight months of the year were down
3.4% from the same period a year ago to 51.21 million tonnes.
