China Sept meat imports down 17% on year - customs

10/12/2021 | 11:14pm EDT
BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China imported 694,000 tonnes of meat in September, down 17% from the same month a year ago, customs data showed on Wednesday, as cheap domestic pork sapped demand for imports.

China imported 7.38 million tonnes of meat for the first nine months of the year, down 0.4% on last year's volumes, according to the General Administration of Customs.

September imports were also lower than August's 758,000 tonnes, and the lowest since February, 2020. (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Hallie Gu Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
