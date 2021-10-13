Log in
China Sept new bank loans quicken from August, but below f'cast

10/13/2021 | 06:18am EDT
Lujiazui financial district during sunset in Pudong, Shanghai

BEIJING (Reuters) - New bank lending in China accelerated in September from the previous month, but fell short of expectations, as the central bank bolsters the economic recovery even as it keeps an eye on debt and bubble risks.

The world's second-largest economy has rebounded from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic but has shown signs of losing momentum, weighed by power shortages, supply bottlenecks and a crackdown in sectors from tech to property.

Chinese banks extended 1.66 trillion yuan ($257.69 billion)in new yuan loans in September, up from 1.22 trillion yuan in August, People's Bank of China (PBOC) data showed on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted new yuan loans would rise to 1.85 trillion yuan in September. The new loans were lower than 1.9 trillion yuan a year earlier.

Household loans, mostly mortgages, rose to 788.6 billion yuan in September from 575.5 billion yuan in August, while corporate loans rose to 980.3 billion yuan from 696.3 billion yuan, central bank data showed.

China will stay with normal monetary policy for as long as possible and its potential economic growth rate is still expected to remain in the range of 5% to 6%, PBOC Governor Yi Gang wrote in an article in late September.

Central bank vice governor Pan Gongsheng said last month China would maintain prudent monetary policy and not resort to flood-like stimulus.

In July, the PBOC cut the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks, releasing about 1 trillion yuan in long-term liquidity. Analysts expect another RRR cut this year.

Broad M2 money supply grew 8.3% from a year earlier, central bank data showed, above estimates of 8.1% forecast in the Reuters poll. M2 grew 8.2% in August from a year earlier.

Outstanding yuan loans grew 11.9% from a year earlier, the slowest pace since May 2002. Analyst had estimated growth of 12.1%, matching the pace in August.

Growth of outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, slowed to 10.0% in September from a year earlier -- the weakest pace since at least 2017 -- and from 10.3% in August.

TSF includes off-balance sheet forms of financing that exist outside the conventional bank lending system, such as initial public offerings, loans from trust companies and bond sales.

In September, TSF fell to 2.9 trillion yuan from 2.96 trillion yuan in August. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected September TSF of 3.105 trillion yuan.

($1 = 6.4419 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Judy Hua and Kevin Yao; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
