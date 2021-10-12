Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China Sept soybean imports fall 30% y/y on slowing demand

10/12/2021 | 11:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in September fell 30% from the same month the previous year, customs data showed on Wednesday, as poor crush margins curbed demand.

China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 6.88 million tonnes of the oilseed in September, down from 9.79 million tonnes last year, General Administration of Customs data showed.

Chinese crushers stepped up purchases of soybeans earlier in the year in anticipation of strong demand from a fast-recovering pig herd.

Demand started to weaken, however, as plunging hog margins pressured crush margins.

Crush margins in China hit their lowest on record in June and stayed in negative territory until late August. <CNSOY-DLN-MRG>

Hog margins in Sichuan, a top pig producing region, plunged nearly 3,000 yuan this year and were at a negative 336 yuan. <JCI-HOGM-SICH>

Crushers brought in soybeans to crush into soymeal to feed the massive livestock sector and for cooking oil.

The September figures were also sharply down from 9.49 million tonnes in August, data showed.

China imported 73.97 million tonnes of soybeans in the first nine months of the year, down 0.7% from the same period last year, according to the data.

Shipments in October were expected to be smaller than the previous year as well, as low margins continued to curb buying while slow U.S. exports due to hurricane Ida would also reduce arrivals, traders said.

Some Chinese crushers in main production regions were forced to shut down due to the worst power outages in years.

Soymeal cash prices rose because of disruptions to operations, which supported crush margins.

China's weekly soybean and soymeal inventories were down from the previous year as of last Friday, according to the myagric.com agriculture consultancy. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:05aChina September copper imports post first gain in five months
RE
10/12China iron ore imports fall 1.9% in September from August -customs
RE
10/12China crude imports down 15% on yr, gas imports at 9-mth high
RE
10/12South Korea launches panel to debate 'living with COVID-19'
RE
10/12India's total covid-19 cases reach 34 mln - health ministry
RE
10/12India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 226, total death toll at 451,189 - health ministry
RE
10/12China Sept soybean imports fall 30% y/y on slowing demand
RE
10/12India reports 15,823 new covid-19 cases in last 24 hours - govt statement
RE
10/12Soybeans rise on Chinese demand hopes, USDA forecast limits gains
RE
10/12China Sept export growth unexpectedly picks up, imports slow
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources
2Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner dies
3U.S. senator asks Facebook CEO to retain documents linked to testimony
4Apple likely to cut iPhone 13 production due to chip crunch -Bloomberg ..
5GM settles $2 billion Bolt EV recall cost deal with S.Korea's LG

HOT NEWS