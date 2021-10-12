China Sept soybean imports fall 30% y/y on slowing demand

BEIJING, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in
September fell 30% from the same month the previous year,
customs data showed on Wednesday, as poor crush margins curbed
demand.
China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, brought in 6.88
million tonnes of the oilseed in September, down from 9.79
million tonnes last year, General Administration of Customs data
showed.
Chinese crushers stepped up purchases of soybeans earlier in
the year in anticipation of strong demand from a fast-recovering
pig herd.
Demand started to weaken, however, as plunging hog margins
pressured crush margins.
Crush margins in China hit their lowest on record in June
and stayed in negative territory until late August.
Hog margins in Sichuan, a top pig producing region, plunged
nearly 3,000 yuan this year and were at a negative 336 yuan.
Crushers brought in soybeans to crush into soymeal to feed
the massive livestock sector and for cooking oil.
The September figures were also sharply down from 9.49
million tonnes in August, data showed.
China imported 73.97 million tonnes of soybeans in the first
nine months of the year, down 0.7% from the same period last
year, according to the data.
Shipments in October were expected to be smaller than the
previous year as well, as low margins continued to curb buying
while slow U.S. exports due to hurricane Ida would also reduce
arrivals, traders said.
Some Chinese crushers in main production regions were forced
to shut down due to the worst power outages in years.
Soymeal cash prices rose because of disruptions to
operations, which supported crush margins.
China's weekly soybean and soymeal inventories were down
from the previous year as of last Friday, according to the
myagric.com agriculture consultancy.
(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)