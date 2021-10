Oct 13 (Reuters) - China's copper imports in September rose from the previous month, customs data showed on Wednesday, snapping a run of five straight monthly declines as shipments previously held up by coronavirus pandemic curbs belatedly arrived in the country.

Arrivals of unwrought copper and products into top copper consumer China were 406,016 tonnes in September, the General Administration of Customs said. (Reporting by Emily Chow and Tom Daly; Editing by Christopher Cushing)