China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

05/06/2021 | 03:31am EDT
Thursday, May 6 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 103,621 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
May-21        -       -       -  369.32  369.32    .00         0        51 
Jun-21   373.50  376.66  373.08  375.18  370.08   5.10    69,253    94,003 
Jul-21   372.46  376.84  372.46  375.98  371.04   4.94        25        33 
Aug-21   372.26  377.26  372.26  376.06  371.08   4.98    17,487    41,442 
Oct-21   372.62  378.18  372.62  377.00  371.82   5.18     8,747    29,705 
Dec-21   373.30  378.92  373.30  377.72  372.54   5.18     8,091    40,689 
Feb-22   377.04  379.34  377.04  378.52  373.10   5.42        14        74 
Apr-22   378.90  379.00  378.52  378.72  373.90   4.82         4        24 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-21 0330ET

