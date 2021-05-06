China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, May 6 2021 Gold Turnover: 103,621 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest May-21 - - - 369.32 369.32 .00 0 51 Jun-21 373.50 376.66 373.08 375.18 370.08 5.10 69,253 94,003 Jul-21 372.46 376.84 372.46 375.98 371.04 4.94 25 33 Aug-21 372.26 377.26 372.26 376.06 371.08 4.98 17,487 41,442 Oct-21 372.62 378.18 372.62 377.00 371.82 5.18 8,747 29,705 Dec-21 373.30 378.92 373.30 377.72 372.54 5.18 8,091 40,689 Feb-22 377.04 379.34 377.04 378.52 373.10 5.42 14 74 Apr-22 378.90 379.00 378.52 378.72 373.90 4.82 4 24 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-21 0330ET