China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, May 6 2021
Gold
Turnover: 103,621 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
May-21 - - - 369.32 369.32 .00 0 51
Jun-21 373.50 376.66 373.08 375.18 370.08 5.10 69,253 94,003
Jul-21 372.46 376.84 372.46 375.98 371.04 4.94 25 33
Aug-21 372.26 377.26 372.26 376.06 371.08 4.98 17,487 41,442
Oct-21 372.62 378.18 372.62 377.00 371.82 5.18 8,747 29,705
Dec-21 373.30 378.92 373.30 377.72 372.54 5.18 8,091 40,689
Feb-22 377.04 379.34 377.04 378.52 373.10 5.42 14 74
Apr-22 378.90 379.00 378.52 378.72 373.90 4.82 4 24
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.
This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-06-21 0330ET