China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, June 2 2021
Gold
Turnover: 258,270 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jun-21 391.84 392.80 384.76 389.04 391.56 -2.52 2,943 3,459
Jul-21 393.90 394.58 387.10 391.14 392.60 -1.46 134 141
Aug-21 394.90 395.10 387.30 391.38 393.64 -2.26 52,319 67,018
Oct-21 395.70 396.08 388.24 392.18 394.74 -2.56 24,725 44,568
Dec-21 396.90 397.12 389.10 393.20 395.54 -2.34 178,012 153,130
Feb-22 397.52 397.52 391.16 393.82 397.04 -3.22 50 82
Apr-22 396.26 396.26 391.12 394.28 398.12 -3.84 15 109
Jun-22 398.02 398.56 392.02 395.62 398.34 -2.72 72 253
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.
