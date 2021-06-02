Log in
China Shanghai Gold Futures Closing Prices, Volume

06/02/2021 | 03:31am EDT
Wednesday, June 2 2021 
Gold 
 
Turnover: 258,270 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jun-21   391.84  392.80  384.76  389.04  391.56  -2.52     2,943     3,459 
Jul-21   393.90  394.58  387.10  391.14  392.60  -1.46       134       141 
Aug-21   394.90  395.10  387.30  391.38  393.64  -2.26    52,319    67,018 
Oct-21   395.70  396.08  388.24  392.18  394.74  -2.56    24,725    44,568 
Dec-21   396.90  397.12  389.10  393.20  395.54  -2.34   178,012   153,130 
Feb-22   397.52  397.52  391.16  393.82  397.04  -3.22        50        82 
Apr-22   396.26  396.26  391.12  394.28  398.12  -3.84        15       109 
Jun-22   398.02  398.56  392.02  395.62  398.34  -2.72        72       253 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a gram; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to one kilogram.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-21 0330ET

