China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, May 6 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 323,800 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest May-21 13,830 14,145 13,830 14,050 13,735 315 3,526 4,703 Jun-21 14,155 14,210 13,950 14,100 13,805 295 269 574 Jul-21 14,300 14,300 13,945 14,165 13,840 325 202 356 Aug-21 14,290 14,370 14,250 14,310 13,930 380 34 1,126 Sep-21 14,085 14,390 14,080 14,295 13,925 370 287,539 228,473 Oct-21 14,185 14,480 14,180 14,395 14,020 375 17,698 10,446 Nov-21 14,240 14,505 14,215 14,440 14,050 390 7,531 9,971 Jan-22 15,150 15,400 15,150 15,320 15,005 315 7,000 11,183 Mar-22 15,455 15,455 15,455 15,455 15,265 190 1 12 Apr-22 - - - 15,480 15,145 335 0 2 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

05-06-21 0330ET