China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

05/06/2021 | 03:31am EDT
Thursday, May 6 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 323,800 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
May-21   13,830  14,145  13,830  14,050  13,735    315     3,526     4,703 
Jun-21   14,155  14,210  13,950  14,100  13,805    295       269       574 
Jul-21   14,300  14,300  13,945  14,165  13,840    325       202       356 
Aug-21   14,290  14,370  14,250  14,310  13,930    380        34     1,126 
Sep-21   14,085  14,390  14,080  14,295  13,925    370   287,539   228,473 
Oct-21   14,185  14,480  14,180  14,395  14,020    375    17,698    10,446 
Nov-21   14,240  14,505  14,215  14,440  14,050    390     7,531     9,971 
Jan-22   15,150  15,400  15,150  15,320  15,005    315     7,000    11,183 
Mar-22   15,455  15,455  15,455  15,455  15,265    190         1        12 
Apr-22        -       -       -  15,480  15,145    335         0         2 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-21 0330ET

