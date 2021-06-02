Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

06/02/2021 | 03:31am EDT
Wednesday, June 2 2021 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 595,769 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jun-21   13,125  13,125  12,900  12,970  13,115   -145        19       161 
Jul-21   13,255  13,255  12,900  13,030  13,200   -170        26       356 
Aug-21   13,345  13,345  13,000  13,120  13,270   -150        55     1,136 
Sep-21   13,360  13,420  13,020  13,210  13,340   -130   543,052   286,979 
Oct-21   13,485  13,520  13,120  13,305  13,445   -140    21,916    18,436 
Nov-21   13,535  13,580  13,200  13,365  13,505   -140    11,835    17,536 
Jan-22   14,505  14,550  14,200  14,370  14,510   -140    18,639    20,809 
Mar-22   14,615  14,615  14,415  14,510  14,690   -180        10        24 
Apr-22   14,730  14,730  14,645  14,685  14,790   -105         2         6 
May-22   14,795  14,800  14,480  14,635  14,755   -120       215       421 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

This content was automatically published based on data and/or text from the original source. For feedback, write to singaporeeditors@dowjones.com.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-21 0330ET

