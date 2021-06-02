China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, June 2 2021 Natural Rubber Turnover: 595,769 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jun-21 13,125 13,125 12,900 12,970 13,115 -145 19 161 Jul-21 13,255 13,255 12,900 13,030 13,200 -170 26 356 Aug-21 13,345 13,345 13,000 13,120 13,270 -150 55 1,136 Sep-21 13,360 13,420 13,020 13,210 13,340 -130 543,052 286,979 Oct-21 13,485 13,520 13,120 13,305 13,445 -140 21,916 18,436 Nov-21 13,535 13,580 13,200 13,365 13,505 -140 11,835 17,536 Jan-22 14,505 14,550 14,200 14,370 14,510 -140 18,639 20,809 Mar-22 14,615 14,615 14,415 14,510 14,690 -180 10 24 Apr-22 14,730 14,730 14,645 14,685 14,790 -105 2 6 May-22 14,795 14,800 14,480 14,635 14,755 -120 215 421 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

