Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China, Singapore to hold mechanism meetings on bilateral cooperation

12/28/2021 | 03:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China and Singapore will hold a series of meetings on bilateral cooperation via video link on Dec 29, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced on Dec 28.

Vice-Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, will co-chair the meetings with Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat of Singapore.

The meetings to be held are the 17th China-Singapore Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation Meeting, the 22nd China-Singapore Suzhou Industrial Park Joint Steering Council (JSC) Meeting, the 13th China-Singapore Tianjin Eco-City JSC Meeting and the 5th China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity JSC Meeting.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 08:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:27aHIYES INTERNATIONAL : Announces on behalf of the subsidiary, Hi-Yes Construction to sign the Co-investment, construction contract with DA-LI Development Co., Ltd.
PU
09:27aSHIMAMURA : （Delayed）Summary of Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended November 20,2021(Based on Japanese GAAP）
PU
09:27aHK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS AND HK ELECTRIC INVESTMENTS : Launches New Mobile App for Customers with Smart Meters to Optimise Energy Use
PU
09:27aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK "CHERKIZOVO : Cherkizovo acquires turkey producer Krasnobor for RUB 1.9 bn
PU
09:26aSouth africa court bans shell seismic survey plan - afp
RE
09:22aVTB BANK JSC : Yuri Andresov elected to VTB Management Board
EQ
09:21aNoratis AG significantly expands its portfolio at the end of 2021
EQ
09:20aCORRECTION : Regarding results of a share buy-back offer
AQ
09:17aPT BARITO PACIFIC TBK : Bakti Barito Foundation Supports National Food Security The Foundation initiates an integrated and sustainable farming program called Bakti Pangan Lestari
PU
09:17aPJSC SBERBANK : Sberbank's Center for Macroeconomic Research summarizes 2021 and publishes expectations for 2022
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires
2Asian shares rise, yen slides as traders shrug off Omicron fears and bu..
3Apple closes New York City stores to shoppers as COVID-19 cases rise
4Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - FINANCIAL CREDITOR CONSENT OB..
5General Announcement :: ANNOUNCEMENT POSTED BY COMPANY ON HONG KONG STO..

HOT NEWS