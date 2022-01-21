Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China Southern Asset Management Wins Innovation Award for Sustainable Development

01/21/2022 | 05:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2022) - On December 23, the 2022 CAIJING Sustainable Development Summit Forum and Evergreen Award Presentation Ceremony was held in Beijing. At this forum and ceremony, Southern Asset Management won the Evergreen Award-Innovation Award for Sustainable Development with its practice in ESG investment and carbon neutrality. This award is the fourth consecutive Evergreen Award won by Southern Asset Management.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/111096_1207b00f74701992_001full.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/111096_1207b00f74701992_001full.jpg

As one of the most senior financial media in China, CAIJING has long been tracking and reporting on the implementation and innovation of the concept of sustainable development in China, and has held the Evergreen Award selection activity for five consecutive years. Together with regulatory authorities, professional academic institutions and industry leaders, it investigates the economic, social and environmental benefits of financial institutions and entity enterprises through rigorous assessment systems and methods, and identifies and commends enterprises with sustainable development value.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/111096_1207b00f74701992_002.jpg


To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/111096_1207b00f74701992_002full.jpg

Facing the increasingly severe challenge of the climate crisis, green finance has become an important means for financial enterprises to promote high-quality development under the background of sustainable development and regulatory policies. As a daring fund company, Southern Asset Management took the lead in taking the most solid step to serve the real economy with innovative green finance.

Southern Asset Management upholds the investment philosophy of long-term investment, value investment and responsibility investment. It is one of the first large asset management institutions in the country to join UNPRI. Since joining the United Nations Responsible Investment Organization in 2018, Southern Asset Management has actively explored the integration of ESG localization, taking the lead in establishing ESG management structure, ESG evaluation system and investment system. Southern Asset Management uses the power of responsible investment and long-term investment to guide the healthy flow of social capital and strive to create stable returns for investors, so that every penny can contribute to the sustainable development of the real economy and help the healthy development of the real economy.

On the other hand, Southern Asset Management actively responded to the "30.60 peak carbon dioxide emissions, carbon neutrality" target, and promoted the practice of carbon neutrality by building a carbon neutrality database, optimizing the investment framework and establishing a carbon neutrality ecosystem, while further basing itself on the origin of the asset management industry. While creating returns for investors, it creates value for the whole society and actively responds to China's sustainable development goals.

On the way to the "zero carbon future", Southern Asset Management will firmly focus on the double carbon target, commit to continuous innovation, provide more efficient and professional financial services for green and low carbon development, promote sustainable development and support China's green development with practical actions.

China Southern Asset Management
Si Chen
chensi@southernfund.com
http://www.southernfund.com/en/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111096


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Latest news "Companies"
05:37aTop diplomats for U.S., Russia see no breakthrough at their Ukraine talks
RE
05:37aTop diplomats for U.S., Russia see no breakthrough at their Ukraine talks
RE
05:35aChina Southern Airlines completes Boeing 737 MAX test flight
RE
05:35aRenault, Geely in Tieup to Make New Vehicles in South Korea
DJ
05:33aGold lingers near 2-month highs; palladium climbs
RE
05:33aSIEMENS GAMESA : UBS reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05:33aZUR ROSE GROUP : UBS gives a Sell rating
MD
05:32aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Global Accreditation of suppliers of DAP/NPK/APS for FY 2022-23 2023-24
PU
05:32aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Proposed Disposal Of Property By Sinjia Properties Sdn. Bhd.
PU
05:32aTATA MOTORS : launches its much coveted New Forever range of passenger vehicles in Bhutan
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tumble as disappointing earnings fan investor fears
2Gloomy Netflix forecast erases much of stock's pandemic gains
3Peloton plans workforce size review, production changes
4Rio Tinto shares slump as Serbia pulls plug on its $2.4 billion lithium..
5Lundin Energy announces total resource additions of 200 percent of 2021..

HOT NEWS