China Southern Asset Management Wins Innovation Award for Sustainable Development

Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2022) - On December 23, the 2022 CAIJING Sustainable Development Summit Forum and Evergreen Award Presentation Ceremony was held in Beijing. At this forum and ceremony, Southern Asset Management won the Evergreen Award-Innovation Award for Sustainable Development with its practice in ESG investment and carbon neutrality. This award is the fourth consecutive Evergreen Award won by Southern Asset Management.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/111096_1207b00f74701992_001full.jpg

As one of the most senior financial media in China, CAIJING has long been tracking and reporting on the implementation and innovation of the concept of sustainable development in China, and has held the Evergreen Award selection activity for five consecutive years. Together with regulatory authorities, professional academic institutions and industry leaders, it investigates the economic, social and environmental benefits of financial institutions and entity enterprises through rigorous assessment systems and methods, and identifies and commends enterprises with sustainable development value.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8247/111096_1207b00f74701992_002full.jpg

Facing the increasingly severe challenge of the climate crisis, green finance has become an important means for financial enterprises to promote high-quality development under the background of sustainable development and regulatory policies. As a daring fund company, Southern Asset Management took the lead in taking the most solid step to serve the real economy with innovative green finance.

Southern Asset Management upholds the investment philosophy of long-term investment, value investment and responsibility investment. It is one of the first large asset management institutions in the country to join UNPRI. Since joining the United Nations Responsible Investment Organization in 2018, Southern Asset Management has actively explored the integration of ESG localization, taking the lead in establishing ESG management structure, ESG evaluation system and investment system. Southern Asset Management uses the power of responsible investment and long-term investment to guide the healthy flow of social capital and strive to create stable returns for investors, so that every penny can contribute to the sustainable development of the real economy and help the healthy development of the real economy.

On the other hand, Southern Asset Management actively responded to the "30.60 peak carbon dioxide emissions, carbon neutrality" target, and promoted the practice of carbon neutrality by building a carbon neutrality database, optimizing the investment framework and establishing a carbon neutrality ecosystem, while further basing itself on the origin of the asset management industry. While creating returns for investors, it creates value for the whole society and actively responds to China's sustainable development goals.

On the way to the "zero carbon future", Southern Asset Management will firmly focus on the double carbon target, commit to continuous innovation, provide more efficient and professional financial services for green and low carbon development, promote sustainable development and support China's green development with practical actions.

China Southern Asset Management

Si Chen

chensi@southernfund.com

http://www.southernfund.com/en/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/111096