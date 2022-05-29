Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China-Swiss trade talks stall over rights issues - newspapers

05/29/2022 | 07:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers adjust a Swiss and Chinese flag before a bilateral meeting between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Swiss Foreign Minister Didier Burkhalter at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing

GENEVA (Reuters) - Efforts by Switzerland to refresh its free trade agreement with China have stalled as Bern takes a more critical view of Beijing's human rights record, Swiss newspapers reported on Sunday.

Switzerland and China signed a free trade agreement in 2013, Beijing's first such deal with an economy in continental Europe. The move was styled as a mutually beneficial pact aimed at contributing to increased trade between the two economies.

Switzerland has been trying to update the accord to extend tariff reductions to more Swiss products and to expand the agreement to include sustainability features. However, Beijing is not engaging, the newspapers said.

"So far it has not been possible to agree on a common list of topics that should be explored in greater depth," Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said in a statement to newspaper SonntagsBlick.

NZZ am Sonntag, under the headline "The Chinese impasse", said Switzerland had become more critical of China's human rights record.

A Swiss parliamentary initiative recently passed by the National Council's Legal Affairs Committee denounced forced labour of Uyghurs in northwest China as "a real problem".

Western states and rights groups accuse Xinjiang authorities of detaining and torturing Uyghurs and other minorities in camps. Beijing denies the accusations and describes the camps as vocational training facilities to combat religious extremism.

Jean-Philippe Kohl, head of economic policy at industry association Swissmem, told the NZZ am Sonntag that Switzerland should pursue quiet diplomacy on China's human rights record.

"If we, as a small economy, constantly point the finger of rebuke at China, nothing will change, except that relations will eventually break down," he told the newspaper.

(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:26aCzech central banker Holub says likely to back 75 basis point hike in June
RE
08:04aShanghai eases return to work, moves to support economy
RE
08:00aExclusive-Italy eyes tighter terms in bad loan scheme extension - sources
RE
07:41aIran's energy export revenue up 60% in March-May vs year ago - oil ministry media
RE
07:34aIsraeli PM Bennett says Iranian 'immunity' is over
RE
07:33aNepal plane goes missing with 22 on board, teams head to fire site
RE
07:33aNepal plane goes missing with 22 on board, teams head to fire site
RE
07:30aUAE's ADQ to invest $10 billion in projects with Egypt, Jordan - WAM
RE
07:30aUAE's ADQ to invest $10 billion in projects with Egypt, Jordan - WAM
RE
07:05aChina-Swiss trade talks stall over rights issues - newspapers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Hong Kong Investment Promotion Chief visits Middle East and Europe to p..
2Russia's Gazprom continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine
3Business lobby sees 2% hit on Italy's GDP if Russia stops gas
4Certain Non-Voting Common Stock of IGM Biosciences, Inc. are subject t..
5Certain Common Shares of Gold Terra Resource Corp. are subject to a Loc..

HOT NEWS