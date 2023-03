March 13 (Reuters) -

* CHINESE VISA THAT WAS ISSUED BEFORE MARCH 28, 2020 AND REMAINS VALID WILL BE REACTIVATED - STATEMENT

* RELEVANT CHINESE VISA-ISSUING AUTHORITY STATIONED ABROAD WILL RESUME EXAMINING AND ISSUING VARIOUS TYPES OF CHINESE VISAS - STATEMENT Source text: https://bit.ly/3TsuJGx