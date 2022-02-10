Log in
China, Tonga hold aid ceremony day before US Pacific meet

02/10/2022 | 11:19pm EST
MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Tonga and China held a signing ceremony on Friday for construction equipment that will be used to build infrastructure in the tsunami-hit Pacific island, a day before the top U.S. diplomat arrives in the region to discuss development aid.

Tonga is in lockdown as it experiences it first COVID-19 outbreak, which has grown to 66 cases. Two Chinese navy ships carrying tsunami aid will reach Tonga next week.

A handover ceremony for more than 110 pieces of machinery including bulldozers, trucks and excavators dispatched from China before last month's volcanic eruption and tsunami was held on Friday. The equipment is a gift from by Beijing.

"These machines arrived at the right time and will be critical in the national reconstuction in the wake of the disasters," said Chinese ambassador Cao Xiaolin in a live-streamed ceremony outside Tonga's infrastructure ministry.

A Tongan official said the machinery would be used on most of Tonga's development projects, including roads and foreshore construction.

"Strong political will and perseverance is the two strong forces that keep us in contact and makes us much stronger," said Tonga's cabinet secretary Edgar Cocker at the ceremony, thanking Beijing.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels to Fiji on Saturday to reassure Pacific island leaders in a video meeting that Washington and its allies are committed to the region, and priorities including climate change and fisheries, as China steps up its influence.

Beijing's growing police and military links in the Pacific islands has concerned Canberra and Washington, analysts say.

A meeting of ministers from the Quad group of Australia, U.S., Japan and India on Friday is expected to discuss how to provide alternatives to Beijing's Belt and Road infrastructure program in the Indo-Pacific.

In Tonga, China says it has invested in fisheries and will also send police vehicles.

Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni said on Friday Tonga was facing formidable challenges, after a volcanic eruption, tsunami and COVID-19 outbreak.

"We are fortunate to have among our good friends countries like China to support us," he said.

Naval ships and defence planes from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, France, Britain and the U.S. coordinated the delivery of water, food and other humanitarian supplies after the disaster, which destroyed homes and contaminated drinking water.

(Reporting by Kirsty Needham; Editing by Kim Coghill)

By Kirsty Needham


© Reuters 2022
