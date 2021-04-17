China, U.S. agree on need for stronger climate action commitments - statement

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - China and the United States
agree that stronger pledges to fight climate change should be
introduced before a new round of international talks at the end
of the year, the two countries said in a joint statement on
Sunday.
The statement came after a meeting between Chinese climate
envoy Xie Zhenhua and his U.S. counterpart, John Kerry, in
Shanghai on Thursday and Friday, China's environment ministry
said.
China and the United States also agreed to discuss specific
emission reduction actions including energy storage, carbon
capture and hydrogen. They also agreed to take action to
maximise financing for developing countries to switch to
low-carbon energy sources.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)