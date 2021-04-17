Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China, U.S. agree on need for stronger climate commitments

04/17/2021 | 09:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - China and the United States agree that stronger pledges to fight climate change should be introduced before a new round of international talks at the end of the year, the two countries said in a joint statement on Sunday.

The statement came after a meeting between Chinese climate envoy Xie Zhenhua and his U.S. counterpart, John Kerry, in Shanghai on Thursday and Friday, China's environment ministry said.

"The United States and China are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis," their joint statement said. The two countries will continue to discuss "concrete actions in the 2020s to reduce emissions aimed at keeping the Paris Agreement-aligned temperature limit within reach."

Kerry arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday night under tight COVID-19 protocols and was transferred to a secluded hotel not open to the public. He subsequently traveled to Seoul.

His stop in Shanghai was the first high-level visit to China by a Biden administration official since the new president took office, and followed a contentious exchange between officials from the two countries in March in Alaska.

The talks also mark a resumption of climate dialogue between the world's two biggest greenhouse gas emitters. Bilateral discussions ground to a halt during the administration of Donald Trump, who withdrew from the 2015 Paris agreement after claiming it unfairly punished U.S. businesses.

The United States is expected soon to deliver a new pledge to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in a bid to win back trust from foreign allies. Biden brought the United States back into the Paris climate accord.

Li Shuo, senior climate adviser for the environmental group Greenpeace, said China could soon respond to a new U.S. pledge with one of its own, building on the "momentum" of the Shanghai talks.

"The statement in my view is as positive as the politics would allow: It sends a very unequivocal message that on this particular issue (China and the United States) will cooperate. Before the meetings in Shanghai this was not a message that we could assume," Li said.

Biden will hold a virtual summit for dozens of world leaders this week to discuss climate change, to be livestreamed for public viewing. Global climate talks are scheduled Nov. 1-12 in Glasgow.

The statement said the two countries also agreed to discuss specific emission reduction actions including energy storage, carbon capture and hydrogen. They said they would take action to maximise financing for developing countries to switch to low-carbon energy sources.

The Paris agreement encourages countries to submit more ambitious climate pledges if they are able to do so. China has already promised enhanced actions as it tries to meet its goal to become "carbon neutral" by 2060. (Reporting by David Stanway in Shanghai, David Shepardson and Phil Stewart in Washington; Additional reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:58aSaudi and Iranian officials held talks to patch up relations - FT
RE
12:11aBitcoin falls 7.7% to $55,408
RE
12:11aEXCLUSIVE : Italy risks missing Recovery Plan deadline due to EU concerns, sources say
RE
04/18Italy risks missing april 30 deadline to present recovery plan to eu - sources
RE
04/18Eu not satisfied with parts of italy's recovery plan drafts as presented so far - sources
RE
04/17China, U.S. agree on need for stronger climate commitments
RE
04/17UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times
RE
04/17After FedEx Shooting, Indianapolis Grieves -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/17China, U.S. agree on need for stronger climate action commitments - statement
RE
04/17China, u.s. agree to discuss specific emission reduction actions including energy storage, carbon capture and hydrogen -state media
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Amazon's video game division cancels Lord of the Rings game announced in ..
2RENAULT : RENAULT : seeks to generate 1 billion euros from 'circular economy' by 2030
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : NISSAN MOTOR : to focus on fuel-sipping technology and electrification in China
4ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. : ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY : Main events scheduled for Monday, April 19
5Air Force One subcontractor GDC countersues Boeing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ