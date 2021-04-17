China, U.S. agree on need for stronger climate commitments

SHANGHAI/WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - China and the
United States agree that stronger pledges to fight climate
change should be introduced before a new round of international
talks at the end of the year, the two countries said in a joint
statement on Sunday.
The statement came after a meeting between Chinese climate
envoy Xie Zhenhua and his U.S. counterpart, John Kerry, in
Shanghai on Thursday and Friday, China's environment ministry
said.
"The United States and China are committed to cooperating
with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate
crisis," their joint statement said. The two countries will
continue to discuss "concrete actions in the 2020s to reduce
emissions aimed at keeping the Paris Agreement-aligned
temperature limit within reach."
Kerry arrived in Shanghai on Wednesday night under tight
COVID-19 protocols and was transferred to a secluded hotel not
open to the public. He subsequently traveled to Seoul.
His stop in Shanghai was the first high-level visit to China
by a Biden administration official since the new president took
office, and followed a contentious exchange between officials
from the two countries in March in Alaska.
The talks also mark a resumption of climate dialogue between
the world's two biggest greenhouse gas emitters. Bilateral
discussions ground to a halt during the administration of Donald
Trump, who withdrew from the 2015 Paris agreement after claiming
it unfairly punished U.S. businesses.
The United States is expected soon to deliver a new pledge
to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions in a bid to win back
trust from foreign allies. Biden brought the United States back
into the Paris climate accord.
Li Shuo, senior climate adviser for the environmental group
Greenpeace, said China could soon respond to a new U.S. pledge
with one of its own, building on the "momentum" of the Shanghai
talks.
"The statement in my view is as positive as the politics
would allow: It sends a very unequivocal message that on this
particular issue (China and the United States) will cooperate.
Before the meetings in Shanghai this was not a message that we
could assume," Li said.
Biden will hold a virtual summit for dozens of world leaders
this week to discuss climate change, to be livestreamed for
public viewing. Global climate talks are scheduled Nov. 1-12 in
Glasgow.
The statement said the two countries also agreed to discuss
specific emission reduction actions including energy storage,
carbon capture and hydrogen. They said they would take action to
maximise financing for developing countries to switch to
low-carbon energy sources.
The Paris agreement encourages countries to submit more
ambitious climate pledges if they are able to do so. China has
already promised enhanced actions as it tries to meet its goal
to become "carbon neutral" by 2060.
(Reporting by David Stanway in Shanghai, David Shepardson and
Phil Stewart in Washington; Additional reporting by Josh Horwitz
in Shanghai; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)