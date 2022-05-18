Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China, U.S. lead rise in global debt to record high $305 trillion - IIF

05/18/2022 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: View of the city skyline in Shanghai

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The world's two largest economies borrowed the most in the first quarter as global debt rose to a record above $305 trillion, while the overall debt-to-output ratio declined, data from the Institute of International Finance showed on Wednesday.

China's debt increased by $2.5 trillion over the first quarter and the United States added $1.5 trillion, the data showed, while total debt in the euro zone declined for a third consecutive quarter.

The analysis showed many countries, both emerging and developed, are entering a monetary tightening cycle -led by the U.S. Federal Reserve- with high levels of dollar denominated debt.

(GRAPHIC- Global debt totals:

)

"As central banks move ahead with policy tightening to curb inflationary pressures, higher borrowing costs will exacerbate debt vulnerabilities," the IIF report said.

"The impact could be more severe for those emerging market borrowers that have a less diversified investor base."

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note has risen some 150 basis points so far this year and earlier this month hit its highest since 2018.

SOVEREIGNS BEWARE

Corporate debt outside banks and government borrowing were the largest sources of the increase in borrowing, with debt outside the financial sector rising above $236 trillion, some $40 trillion higher than two years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Government debt has risen more slowly in the same period, but as borrowing costs rise sovereign balance sheets remain under pressure.

(GRAPHIC- Government financing needs:

)

"With government financing needs still running well above the pre-pandemic levels, higher and more volatile commodity prices could force some countries to increase public spending even further to ward off social unrest," said the IIF.

"This might be particularly difficult for emerging markets that have less fiscal space."

The lack of transparency has also become a burden for emerging markets, where total debt is approaching $100 trillion from $89 trillion a year ago.

"The lack of timely disclosure of public debt obligations, very limited coverage of contingent liabilities (including SOE liabilities) and the extensive use of confidentiality clauses are the major impediments causing information asymmetries between creditors and debtors," said the IIF report, noting that it pushes borrowing costs higher while limiting access to private capital markets for EM borrowers.

(GRAPHIC- Government interest expense:

)

The global debt-to-GDP ratio fell to 348%, about 15 percentage points below the record set a year ago, with major improvements seen in European Union countries. Vietnam, Thailand and Korea posted the largest increases in that measure, the IIF said.

"Growth is expected to slow significantly this year, with adverse implications for debt dynamics," said the IIF report.

"On the back of strict lock-downs in China and tighter global funding conditions, the anticipated slowdown will likely limit or even reverse the downward trend in debt ratios."

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

By Rodrigo Campos


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:33pPound falls as UK inflation hits 40-year high
RE
04:32pWith troops in Ukraine, Russia's defence spending leaps 40%
RE
04:32pTencent profit halves, revenue flat as crackdown and COVID-19 weigh
RE
04:31pStellantis to start reshuffle of dealer network next year
RE
04:30pFormer Minneapolis officer pleads guilty in George Floyd case
RE
04:29pChina, U.S. lead rise in global debt to record high $305 trillion - IIF
RE
04:29pVolkswagen-led group expected to gain unconditional eu…
RE
04:22pS.African central bank eyes digital rand to cut cross-border payment costs
RE
04:18pBiden adviser Sullivan and China's Yang held phone talks, White House says
RE
04:12pEnd of Brazil's rate hike cycle still depends on data, cenbank says
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BICO Publishes Interim Report January - March 2022: Continued growth in..
2EU New Car Sales Slumped in April as Supply Squeezes Drag On
3Myanmar resistance urges West to provide arms for fight against junta
4Tencent Profit Halves as Revenue Hit by China's Pandemic Resurgence
5Analyst recommendations: Reckitt, Home Depot, Penn National, Walmart, W..

HOT NEWS