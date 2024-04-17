BEIJING, April 17 (Reuters) - China and the United States held talks on bilateral monetary policy and financial stability during a fourth meeting of the two countries' Financial Working Group in Washington, China's central bank said on Wednesday.

The two sides conducted professional, pragmatic, candid and constructive communication on financial regulatory cooperation, anti-money laundering, anti-terrorism financing and other issues of concern, the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)