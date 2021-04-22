China Zhengzhou thermal coal prices jump 5% amid tight supplies

SHANGHAI, April 22 (Reuters) - China's thermal coal futures
prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange jumped over
5% in early trade on Thursday, after hitting record levels
earlier this week, as low inventories and tight supplies shore
up prices.
Zhengzhou thermal coal has gained nearly 20% since February
and hit an all-time high of 794.80 yuan ($122.57) per tonne on
Monday. It was last up 5.7% at 750.80 yuan on Thursday.
Market open interest also surged to record highs of nearly
440,000 lots this week, nearly double from around 230,000 lots
at the start of the year.
"At present, the most important driver is domestic supply...
Many coal mines have cut or even halted production. The market
is relatively tight... Forming long-term support for the
market," a CITIC Futures report said.
"Although now is off-season for consumption, peak season is
coming and downstream inventories are low."
Coal output in China, the world's top producer, has been
curbed by increased safety inspections at mines following
several fatal mining accidents across the country.
Consumption, however, soared in the first quarter of 2021 on
the back of a rebounding economy and strong demand for winter
heating amid extreme cold weather.
Daily coal use in China's eight costal provinces jumped by
23.8% as of end-March from a year earlier, according to data
from the China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association.
Coal consumption seasonally rises during the summer months
as usage of air-conditioners increases in hot weather.
"As other power source substitutes have yet to effectively
provide supply... We are bullish on long-term contracts," added
a Huatai Futures note.
($1 = 6.4845 Chinese yuan renminbi)
