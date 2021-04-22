Log in
China Zhengzhou thermal coal prices jump 5% amid tight supplies

04/22/2021 | 12:18am EDT
SHANGHAI, April 22 (Reuters) - China's thermal coal futures prices on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange jumped over 5% in early trade on Thursday, after hitting record levels earlier this week, as low inventories and tight supplies shore up prices.

Zhengzhou thermal coal has gained nearly 20% since February and hit an all-time high of 794.80 yuan ($122.57) per tonne on Monday. It was last up 5.7% at 750.80 yuan on Thursday.

Market open interest also surged to record highs of nearly 440,000 lots this week, nearly double from around 230,000 lots at the start of the year.

"At present, the most important driver is domestic supply... Many coal mines have cut or even halted production. The market is relatively tight... Forming long-term support for the market," a CITIC Futures report said.

"Although now is off-season for consumption, peak season is coming and downstream inventories are low."

Coal output in China, the world's top producer, has been curbed by increased safety inspections at mines following several fatal mining accidents across the country.

Consumption, however, soared in the first quarter of 2021 on the back of a rebounding economy and strong demand for winter heating amid extreme cold weather.

Daily coal use in China's eight costal provinces jumped by 23.8% as of end-March from a year earlier, according to data from the China Coal Transportation and Distribution Association.

Coal consumption seasonally rises during the summer months as usage of air-conditioners increases in hot weather.

"As other power source substitutes have yet to effectively provide supply... We are bullish on long-term contracts," added a Huatai Futures note. ($1 = 6.4845 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
