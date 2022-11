China will improve its market-oriented floating foreign exchange system, and effectively manage and guide market expectations, central bank governor Yi Gang wrote in supplementary reading from China's Communist Party Congress.

The world second-biggest economy rose faster-than-expected in the September quarter, but a deepening property crisis and weakening demand dimmed the shaking recovery for the long term.

