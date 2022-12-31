Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash

12/31/2022 | 08:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A Chinese military plane came within 20 feet (6 meters) of a U.S. Air Force aircraft

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.

The U.S. military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet had come within 10 feet (3 metres) of a U.S. air force RC-135 aircraft on Dec 21, forcing it to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision.

But Tian Junli, spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command, said in a statement late on Saturday that the United States had misled the public about the incident near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

He said the U.S. plane violated international law, disregarded repeated warnings by China and made dangerous approaches that threatened the safety of China's aircraft.

"The United States deliberately misleads public opinion... in an attempt to confuse the international audience," Tian said.

"We solemnly request the U.S. side to restrain the actions of frontline naval and air forces, strictly abide by related international laws and agreements, and prevent accidents in the sea and the air."

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its sovereign territory, but parts of it are contested by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Neil Fullick)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC MID 60 -1.27% 13547.54 Real-time Quote.-12.69%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 0.41% 503.339 Real-time Quote.-32.46%
Latest news "Economy"
01:09aSouth Korea's Yoon says North Korea faces retaliation for provocations
RE
12:43aBlast outside Kabul's military airport, multiple casualties feared -interior ministry spokesman
RE
12:14aZelenskiy, Putin promise victory in contrasting New Year speeches
RE
12:04aMeta Set To Make Divisive Decision On Trump’S Return To Facebook - FT
RE
12:04aMeta set to make divisive decision on trump’s return to facebook…
RE
2022China's top diplomat calls for 'dialogue', cooperation with U.S.
RE
2022Blasts heard around Ukraine on early New Year's Day
RE
2022Zelenskiy wishes for 'victory' in New Year message
RE
2022Australia to require negative COVID tests for travellers from China
RE
2022Bank of Korea chief sees more conflict between goals
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Meta set to make decision on Trump's return to Facebook - FT
2Zelenskiy, Putin promise victory in contrasting New Year speeches
3FanDuel Group Officially Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Ohio and Ann..
4China's top diplomat calls for 'dialogue', cooperation with U.S.
5CORRECTING and REPLACING XPENG Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for D..

HOT NEWS