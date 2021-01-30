China accuses energy agency of negligence of environmental protection

BEIJING, Jan 30 (Reuters) - A Chinese central government
inspection team has accused the country's energy administration
of negligence in environmental protection, failing to control
new coal power capacity in key polluted areas.
The team from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE),
in its latest round of audits, found that the National Energy
Administration (NEA) lacked concern for environmental protection
when promoting energy development, the MEE said in a statement
late on Friday.
"New coal power capacity at key areas for air pollution was
not strictly controlled, leading to what should be built was
not built and what shouldn't was built."
NEA officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
The teams were launched at the end of 2015 with the full
authority of the ruling Communist Party leadership.
The latest inspections began in August as experts expressed
concern that sharp falls in air pollution due to steps to
control COVID-19 could reverse due to efforts to revive economic
growth.
Many major energy projects have been arranged but with scant
requirements for supporting environmental protection measures,
the MEE said on Friday. It said the NEA lowered environmental
specifications when revising a coal law and did not focus enough
on promoting clean energy and a low-carbon transition.
Random inspection of three provinces found that 121 coal
mines' had announced capacity that was 30% more than approved,
the statement said.
"The failure to put environmental protection at its due
height... is a major reason for long-term extensive development
in China's energy industry," it said.
The inspection team had asked the NEA to speed up
researching rectification plans and report to the party's
central committee and the government's State Council within 30
workdays.
(Reporting by Min Zhang and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by
William Mallard)