Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

China adds 382 new PPP projects in Jan-Nov

12/19/2021 | 01:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING - China saw 382 new public-private partnership (PPP) projects registered in the first 11 months of the year, data from the country's top economic planner showed.

Urban infrastructure saw 144 projects added during the period, the largest increase in terms of the number of new projects among all the sectors, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Sectors including agriculture, forestry, water conservancy, social development, transport and environmental protection also reported many new PPP projects in the January-November period.

PPPs act as collaborative investment models between the government and private companies.

Chinese authorities have in recent years been exploring the possibility of funding infrastructure and public works through PPP models, aiming to reduce local government debts and provide new opportunities for private capital.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 06:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:10aREGIONAL EXPRESS : Rex Brisbane-Melbourne Flights Take-off
PU
03:00aTELECOM EGYPT : Release from Telecom Egypt (ETEL.CA) Concerning Amendments in the Executive Managers
PU
02:47aDakar Fashion Week returns to baobab forest to promote 'inclusive' fashion
RE
02:40aStephen Ashcroft Appointed the African Development Bank's Director of Corporate Services and Procurement
PU
02:40aPT AKR CORPORINDO TBK : Code of Conduct of EGMS - 20 December 2021
PU
02:32aHong Kong votes in overhauled "patriots"-only election
RE
02:30aAIRASIA BERHAD : ride expands simultaneously into Johor Bahru, Ipoh, Seremban and Melaka
PU
02:10aChina to tighten antitrust legal enforcement - new antitrust bureau head
RE
02:10aDS SMITH : Christmas Cardstume
PU
01:40aKUWAIT FINANCE HOUSE K S C P : KFH Announces the Winner of Jeep Wrangler Sport
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China to tighten antitrust legal enforcement - new antitrust bureau hea..
2China's property distress sours steel sector in warning sign for econom..
3Regional Express : Rex Brisbane-Melbourne Flights Take-off
4Telecom Egypt : Release from Telecom Egypt (ETEL.CA) Concerning Amendme..
5PT AKR Corporindo Tbk : Code of Conduct of EGMS - 20 December 2021

HOT NEWS