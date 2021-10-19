Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China agriculture ministry expects pig prices to continue to fall

10/19/2021 | 11:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's pig prices may continue to fall after the Lunar New Year next year if production is not substantially reduced, causing heavy losses in pig farming, said an official at China's agriculture ministry.

China's pig surplus situation will continue for some time, said Kong Liang, Head of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Bureau at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Pig prices in China have plunged this year on greater supplies and slaughter, leading to huge losses for corporate and small farmers.

Kong added that sow herd in August to September was 10% higher than normal levels and that the number of commercial pigs in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 will increase significantly year-on-year.

Kong encouraged farmers to accelerate getting rid of inefficient sows and send pigs to slaughter.

Recent data showed China posted its highest third quarter pork output in three years after producers built thousands of large breeding farms last year to rebuild a hog herd decimated by African swine fever.

Speaking at the same news briefing, agriculture ministry official Zeng Yande also said China has completed nearly 80% of the autumn grain harvest and the impact of recent continuous rain on output was "generally limited". (Reporting by Shivani Singh, Hallie Gu, Tina Qiao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:07aGold rises as weaker dollar counters U.S. bond yields rally
RE
12:03aBitcoin sits below all-time high after U.S. ETF debut
RE
10/20Aussie, kiwi rally to recent peaks as traders bet on rate hikes
RE
10/19China's Sept soy imports from Brazil fall 18% y/y on flat demand
RE
10/19Vietnam PM promises economy will rebound from COVID-19 hit
RE
10/19China's new home prices stall for first time since COVID-19
RE
10/19Japan warns of need for stable currency as weak yen lifts input costs
RE
10/19Facebook plans to change its name - The Verge
RE
10/19Soybeans near 1-week high on strong vegoil demand, wheat rises
RE
10/19China's Sept soy imports from Brazil fall 18% y/y on flat demand
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yen skids to four-year low as stocks rally with Treasury yields
2Global 'Squid Game' mania lifts Netflix quarter
3Petróleo Brasileiro S A Petrobras : Oil remains near multi-year highs a..
4Credit Suisse to pay $475 million to resolve Mozambican scandal charges
5Facebook plans to change its name - The Verge

HOT NEWS