China agriculture ministry expects pig prices to continue to fall

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China's pig prices may continue to fall after the Lunar New Year next year if production is not substantially reduced, causing heavy losses in pig farming, said an official at China's agriculture ministry.

China's pig surplus situation will continue for some time, said Kong Liang, Head of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Bureau at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Pig prices in China have plunged this year on greater supplies and slaughter, leading to huge losses for corporate and small farmers.

Kong added that sow herd in August to September was 10% higher than normal levels and that the number of commercial pigs in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 will increase significantly year-on-year.

Kong encouraged farmers to accelerate getting rid of inefficient sows and send pigs to slaughter.

Recent data showed China posted its highest third quarter pork output in three years after producers built thousands of large breeding farms last year to rebuild a hog herd decimated by African swine fever.

Speaking at the same news briefing, agriculture ministry official Zeng Yande also said China has completed nearly 80% of the autumn grain harvest and the impact of recent continuous rain on output was "generally limited". (Reporting by Shivani Singh, Hallie Gu, Tina Qiao and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)