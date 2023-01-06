China aims for 2023 air traffic at 75% of pre-pandemic levels

BEIJING, Jan 6 (Reuters) - China's aviation regulator
wants passenger traffic to reach around 75% of pre-pandemic
levels in 2023, up from 38% last year when the since-abandoned
zero-COVID policy led to domestic lockdowns and kept the border
closed, state media reported on Friday.
The Chinese airline industry should also strive to break
even this year, said the regulator, the Civil Aviation
Administration of China, according to broadcaster CCTV.
China's major state-owned airlines have reported
billions of dollars
of losses for the first three quarters of 2022.
Fourth-quarter results have not been released yet but
they are also expected to be poor, according to analysts, as the
dismantling of the zero-COVID regime did not occur until the end
of the quarter.
The outlook for 2023 is brighter, with Chinese airlines
expected to be the
early winners
from its Jan. 8 international opening, because they kept
most employees and widebody aircraft ready. Foreign carriers
have been struggling with capacity constraints since other
countries opened borders.
(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; writing by Jamie Freed; Editing
by Christopher Cushing and Bradley Perrett)