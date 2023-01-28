Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

China aims to boost consumption and imports as global demand cools

01/28/2023 | 08:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A shopping mall in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's cabinet said on Saturday it would promote a consumption recovery as the major driver of the economy and boost imports, state broadcaster CCTV reported, at a time of cooling global demand as major economies teeter on the brink of recession.

At a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, China's state council - which functions as the cabinet - also vowed to speed up the rollout of foreign investment projects, maintain a stable yuan, ease cross-border travel and help companies to participate in domestic and overseas trade shows.

The cabinet also reaffirmed its support for the private sector and digital platform economy, which have taken a knock from a series of regulatory crackdowns in recent years.

It also discussed measures to support farmers to start spring planting, including subsidies for soybean sowing, CCTV reported.

During the week-long Lunar New Year holiday that ended on Friday, consumption increased 12.2% from the same period last year, the tax authority said on Saturday, reflecting a rebound after the relaxing of some of the world's tightest COVID-19 curbs.

Analysts at Japanese brokerage Nomura said in a research note on Saturday that consumption of in-person services had recovered notably, as seen in the rebound of trips made and tourism earnings.

But they said households were likely to be moderate in releasing pent-up demand.

Chinese exports shrank sharply in December as global demand cooled, but a more modest decline in imports led economic analysts to forecast a slow recovery in domestic demand in the coming months.

China's economy likely grew by 2.8% in 2022, when stringent COVID measures were still in place, well below the official target for "around" 5.5%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Growth is expected to rebound to 4.9% in 2023, before steadying in 2024, the poll showed.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Additional reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
NOMURA CO., LTD. 0.22% 921 Delayed Quote.-4.16%
NOMURA CORPORATION 0.10% 1045 Delayed Quote.2.65%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.29% 6.7544 Delayed Quote.-2.40%
Latest news "Economy"
09:14aEgypt's GASC sets vegoils for arrival Feb. 25 to March 3
RE
09:02aLabour representative says Ford yet to make proposal on feared cutbacks in Germany
RE
09:00aWall St Week Ahead-Recession fears pose challenge to energy shares after stellar year
RE
08:49aEgypt's GASC sets vegoils for arrival Feb. 25 to March 3
RE
08:39aChina aims to boost consumption and imports as global demand cools
RE
08:37aItaly's Eni signs $8 billion gas deal with Libya
RE
08:35aCongo revivalist churches draw in Catholics
RE
08:30aSri Lanka economy could shrink by -3.5% to -4%, president says
RE
08:00aCzech retired general aims to beat tycoon ex-PM in presidential race
RE
07:56aIberia flights disrupted by IT problem
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1MSCI seeks feedback on Adani Group over Hindenburg report
2Bayer investor calls for swift replacement of CEO: newspaper
3ASML: Steps made towards deal on curbing exports to China
4Russia's deputy foreign minister to meet new U.S. envoy early next week..
5Tesla chair testifies she would have quit if Musk had lied in 2018 twee..

HOT NEWS