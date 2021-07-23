China aims to install over 30 GW of new energy storage by 2025

BEIJING, July 23 (Reuters) - China aims to install more than
30 gigawatts (GW) of new energy storage capacity by 2025, its
state planner said on Friday, as part of efforts to boost
renewable power consumption while ensuring stable operation of
the electric grid system.
New energy storage refers to electricity storage processes
that use electrochemical, compressed air, flywheel and super
capacitor systems but not pumped hydro, which uses water stored
behind dams to generate electricity when needed.
China has total energy storage capacity of about 35 GW as of
2020, of which only 3.3 GW was new energy storage, according to
the China Energy Storage Alliance.
"Pumped hydro energy storage and new energy storage are
significant technologies and basic equipment to support new
power systems," state economic planner the National Development
and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.
"They are vital for promoting green energy transition,
responding to extreme situations and ensuring energy security."
China, the world's biggest electricity generator and carbon
emitter, has said it is aiming for renewable power to account
for more than 50% of its total electricity generation capacity
by 2025, up from 42% now.
That would create challenges to maintaining stable operation
of the electrical grid system, as renewable power sources can
fluctuate with weather condition.
At least 10 regions in China have ordered renewable power
developers to install energy storage as supporting facilities of
the solar and wind plants.
The NDRC said that it will study and put out a plan for new
energy storage development for 2021-2025 and beyond, while local
energy authorities should make plans for the scale and project
layout of new energy storage systems in their regions.
The Commission also said it will explore converting the
existing sites of de-commissioned thermal power units to energy
storage facilities.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Himani
Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)