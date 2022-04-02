China aims to remove hurdle to Sino-U.S. audit cooperation

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 2 (Reuters) - China on Saturday
proposed revising confidentiality rules involving offshore
listings, removing a legal hurdle to Sino-U.S. cooperation on
audit oversight while putting the onus on Chinese companies to
protect state secretes.
The draft rules, announced by China's securities watchdog,
mark Beijing's latest attempt to resolve a long-running audit
dispute with Washington that could lead to roughly 270 Chinese
companies being forced to delist from U.S. exchanges in 2024.
The changes will facilitate "cross-border regulatory
cooperation, including joint inspections, which will help
safeguard interest of global investors," the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement on its website.
The commission said on Thursday that Chinese and U.S.
regulators had held multiple rounds of meetings and both sides
had a willingness to solve their audit dispute.
But both sides have pushed back on speculation of an
imminent audit deal with China. In March, the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) identified 11 U.S.-traded Chinese
companies, including Baidu Inc and Yum China,
that face delisting risks.
The proposal scraps requirements that on-site inspection of
overseas-listed Chinese companies be conducted mainly by Chinese
regulators.
That could open the door to inspections by U.S. regulators,
who demand complete access to such firms' audit working papers,
which are stored in China.
The draft rules make clear that Chinese companies are
responsible for information security in overseas listings,
reducing the chance that confidential information unnecessarily
enters the working papers, CSRC said.
CSRC said the rules will offer clear guidance on how to
protect state secrets, leading to "orderly" securities issuance
and listing activities by Chinese companies.
The proposed amendments to confidentiality rules published
in 2009 by the CSRC, the state secrets bureau and the archives
bureau come amid signs China is stepping up efforts to ensure
Chinese firms remain listed in New York.
