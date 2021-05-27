China allows some banks more overseas borrowing to lift loan pressure -sources

SHANGHAI, May 27 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have allowed
smaller banks to borrow more from overseas, three sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said, a move that mainly benefits
the local branches of foreign banks who have reported a shortage
of foreign-currency capital.
The sources told Reuters that some of these lenders lobbied
against changes to cross-border financing rules at the start of
the year which have significantly lowered their loan portfolios.
Some of the foreign banks in China had been forced by these
regulations to significantly reduce foreign exchange loans to
Chinese domestic clients, while some held these loans on their
books at levels many times higher than required.
China's central bank has now raised the cross-border
financial leverage ratio at some commercial banks which have a
capital base of less than 100 billion yuan , to 2
from 0.8, a document seen by Reuters shows.
The same document also shows the central bank has granted
qualified commercial banks an initial financing quota of 10
billion yuan ($1.57 billion).
The adjustments, which came into effect from May 25,
followed a meeting between Yi Gang, the Governor of the People's
Bank of China (PBOC), and a delegation of foreign banks
discussing the development of foreign banks in China.
The sources said they mainly targeted the Chinese branches
of foreign banks.
Official central bank data showed that the balance of
China's foreign currency loans stood at $923.2 billion at
end-April, up 10.8% from a year earlier, while foreign currency
deposits hit a historic high of $1 trillion.
China's central bank had tightened the way it assesses
cross-border financing risks to make it harder for domestic
firms to raise funds in overseas markets.
($1 = 6.3757 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Cheng Leng, Winni Zhou and Tony Munroe; Editing
by John Stonestreet and Alexander Smith)