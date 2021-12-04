China and Laos Hold Railway Transport Agreement Signing Ceremony

On the afternoon of December 1, 2021, China and Laos held an online railway transport agreement signing ceremony in Beijing and Vientiane. Lu Dongfu, Chairman of Board of Directors of China State Railway Group Co., Ltd., and Viengsavath Siphandone, Minister of Public Works and Transport of Laos, attended the signing ceremony and signed the agreement.

Lu Dongfu expressed his warm congratulations on the upcoming opening of China-Laos Railway and his sincere thanks to Viengsavath Siphandone and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport of Laos for the support given to the construction and operation preparation of this railway. He said under the care and promotion of the top leaders of both China and Laos and both the Communist Party of China and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, through more than 5 years of joint efforts of the railway departments of both sides, the construction and operation preparation of China-Laos Railway has been successfully completed, and the railway is now ready for opening to traffic in accordance with relevant laws and regulations.