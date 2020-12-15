China and Russia committed o maintaining global security: defense spokesman

BEIJING, Dec. 16 -- China and Russia are committed to jointly maintaining global strategic stability, said Senior Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense (MND), when answering the reporter' s question on Tuesday night.

According to the spokesperson, approved by the heads of state of China and Russia, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu held a video conference and signed a Protocol on the extension of the agreement (October 13, 2009) between the Government of the People's Republic of China and the Government of the Russian Federation on notifications of launches of ballistic missiles and space missile carriers on December 15, 2020. Both sides announced to extend the Agreement for a period of 10 years and stressed that the two militaries would like to strengthen practical cooperation on this basis and further enrich the connotation of bilateral relations.

The spokesperson commented that the agreement on notifications of launches of missiles is of positive significance to enhancing strategic mutual trust and avoiding strategic miscalculation. 'The signing of the Agreement by the two sides in 2009 demonstrated a high degree of mutual trust between China and Russia. The signing of the Protocol this time successfully extends the Agreement, demonstrating the high level and particularity of China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era,' Tan Kefei said, 'It also shows the determination of China and Russia to jointly maintain global strategic stability, injecting positive energy into the maintenance of the international arms control system and world peace and security.'

'China is willing to continue to work with Russia to continuously deepen practical cooperation between the two militaries and make more contributions to the maintenance of world peace and stability,' he stressed.