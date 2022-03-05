Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China announces South China Sea drills close to Vietnam coast

03/05/2022 | 02:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chinese flag flutters outside the foreign ministry in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is carrying out more than a week of military drills in the South China Sea in an area between its southern province of Hainan and Vietnam, the government announced, warning shipping to stay away.

China claims a large part of the disputed waterway, on which major shipping lanes lie, and has built artificial islands and airfields on some of its reefs and islets, to widespread concern in the region and in the United States.

In a statement late on Friday, the Hainan Maritime Safety Administration said the drills would start from the same day and last until March 15.

It provided coordinates for an area roughly halfway between Hainan's Sanya and the Vietnamese city of Hue. Sanya is home to a major Chinese naval base.

"Entering prohibited," it said in a Chinese and English language statement on its website.

Part of the area is well within Vietnam's 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone and Vietnam has previously criticised China for what it calls infringements on its sovereignty.

China's Defence Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did Vietnam's Foreign Ministry.

In 2014, tension between Vietnam and China rose to its highest levels in decades when a Chinese oil rig started drilling in Vietnamese waters. The incident triggered boat rammings by both sides and anti-China riots in Vietnam.

China routinely carries out military exercises in the South China Sea.

Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Brunei all also have competing claims.

(Reporting by Beijing and Hanoi newsrooms; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 6.79% 117.96 Delayed Quote.47.08%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -1.50% 705.109 Real-time Quote.-3.82%
WTI 5.24% 114.945 Delayed Quote.47.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aRussia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine to allow evacuations but continues broad offensive
RE
03:57aChina pledges peaceful growth of Taiwan ties, but opposes foreign interference
RE
03:56aNew U.S. ambassador Nicholas Burns arrives in China
RE
03:53aHong Kong reports 37,529 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday
RE
03:50aIndonesia, Malaysia to ease COVID curbs on foreign visitors further
RE
03:27aAfrican students say they faced guns, hostile guards as they fled Ukraine
RE
03:19aSouth Africa's rand, stocks weaken as Ukraine crisis saps risk appetite
RE
03:10aForeign students fleeing Ukraine battle racism, extortion
RE
02:49aAngolan offers rise, Nigerian trade muted
RE
02:48aU.N. investigating dozens of deaths in central Mali
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine to allow evacuations but ..
2TOP WRAP 4-Russia announces limited ceasefire in Ukraine to allow evacu..
3UK, France say Iran nuclear deal is close, Russia points to next week
4China pledges peaceful growth of Taiwan ties, but opposes foreign inter..
5Franklin Resources : Templeton Statement on Russia and Belarus

HOT NEWS