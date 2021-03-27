China announces sanctions on individuals, entities in U.S., Canada

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - China on Saturday announced
sanctions on individuals and entities in the United States and
Canada, in response to sanctions imposed on Chinese citizens and
groups over Xinjiang.
China would impose sanctions on the chair of the United
States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF)
Gayle Manchin and the vice chair of the USCIRF Tony Perkins, the
Chinese foreign ministry said in a statement.
China has also sanctioned Canadian member of parliament
Michael Chong and the Subcommittee on International Human Rights
of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International
Development of the House of Commons of Canada, according to the
statement.
(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Alex Richardson)