Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China applies to join Pacific trade pact to boost economic clout

09/16/2021 | 11:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Workers make Chinese flags at a factory ahead of the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, in Jiaxing, Zhejiang

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has filed an application to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), the commerce ministry said, as the world's second-biggest economy looks to bolster its clout in trade.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao submitted China's application to join the free trade agreement in a letter to New Zealand's trade minister, Damien O'Connor, the Chinese ministry said in a statement late on Thursday.

The CPTPP was signed by 11 countries including Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan and New Zealand in 2018.

Before that, it was known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) and seen as an important economic counterweight to China's regional influence.

Japan, the CPTPP's chair this year, said it will consult with member countries to respond to China's request, but stopped short of signalling a timeline for doing so.

"Japan believes that it's necessary to determine whether China, which submitted a request to join the TPP-11, is ready to meet its extremely high standards," Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura told reporters on Friday.

The TPP was central to former U.S. President Barack Obama's strategic pivot to Asia but his successor, Donald Trump, withdrew the United States from the pact in 2017.

Accession to the CPTPP would be a major boost for China following the signing of the 15-nation Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement last year.

Beijing has lobbied https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-lobbies-australia-parliament-joining-regional-trade-pact-2021-09-10 for its inclusion in the pact, including by highlighting that the Chinese and Australian economies have enormous potential for cooperation. However, relations between the two countries have soured.

Britain in June began negotiations to enter the trade pact, while Thailand has also signalled interest in joining it.

Wang and O'Connor held a telephone conference to discuss the next steps following China's application, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said.

(Reporting by Colin Qian, Twinnie Siu and Tom Daly in BEIJING, Daniel Leussink in TOKYO; Editing by Edmund Blair, Jonathan Oatis and Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aEXCLUSIVE : Tougher EU airport slot rules trigger Asia retaliation threat, risk industry trade war
RE
12:16aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Higher as -2-
DJ
12:16aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Higher as Investors Weigh Economic Growth
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aOil dips as U.S. storm-hit supply makes slow return
RE
12:07aGold inches higher; set for weekly loss as dollar holds firm
RE
12:05aWITH TIGHTER GRIP, BEIJING SENDS MESSAGE TO HONG KONG TYCOONS : fall in line
RE
12:04aDollar stays near 3-week high after retail sales boost
RE
12:02aCalifornia governor signs into law measure to fight housing crisis
RE
09/16Over 60 S.Korean crypto exchanges set to suspend services next week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World shares slide on China investment worries
2Amazon com : S&P ends modestly lower as rising Treasury yields offset r..
3Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China
4U.S. to award Newark flights to low-cost carrier to spur competition
5TSX falls 0.44% to 20,602.10

HOT NEWS