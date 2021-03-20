China appoints new central bank monetary policy committee members

SHANGHAI, March 20 (Reuters) - China's cabinet has appointed
Cai Fang and Wang Yiming as new central bank monetary policy
committee members, the country's state council said in a
statement on Saturday.
Cai is an influential economist at the Chinese Academy of
Social Sciences (CASS), a top government think tank, while Wang
is vice chairman of China Center for International Economic
Exchanges (CCIEE), another think tank.
The statement added that Liu Shijin, a government economist,
remains as a member of the monetary policy committee, while Liu
Wei and Ma Jun will no longer serve as members of the central
bank committee.
The policy committee, which meets once every quarter to
discuss economic and policy issues, can recommend changes or
action when necessary, but its influence is limited.
