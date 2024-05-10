BEIJING, May 10 (Reuters) - China on Friday approved some imports of Hungarian cherries after a visit by President Xi Jinping to the East European nation on the third and final stop of his first European tour in five years.

Hungary under right-leaning Prime Minister Viktor Orban has become an important trade and investment partner for China, in contrast with some other EU nations that are considering becoming less dependent on the world's second-largest economy. (Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)