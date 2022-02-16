Log in
China approves new LNG receiving terminal in Fujian province

02/16/2022 | 12:15am EST
SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China's state economic planner has approved natural gas company Hanas Group's plan to build a receiving terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the southeastern province of Fujian.

The terminal, estimated to cost 5.26 billion yuan ($829.8 million), will have an annual receiving capacity of 5.65 million tonnes of the super-chilled fuel, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said on Wednesday.

The terminal, to be built in Meizhouwan port of Fujian province, will have one berth and two storage tanks each sized 200,000 cubic meters, the planner said in a statement posed on its website.

Based in the city of Yinchuan in the northern region of Ningxia, Hanas Group is engaged in piped-gas distribution, natural gas liquefaction and power generation.

($1 = 6.3388 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 1.26% 6546.825 Real-time Quote.5.16%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 1.56% 201.7043 Delayed Quote.11.53%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.3363 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
