BEIJING, July 15 (Reuters) - China has submitted a request to the WTO to set up an expert panel to consider a dispute settlement against new energy vehicle subsides under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, China's commerce ministry said on Monday.

China opened the WTO dispute in late March but the U.S. has failed to reach a solution with China through consultations, the ministry said.

"We urge the US to abide by WTO rules and stop abusing its industrial policies to undermine international cooperation on climate change," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Beijing newsroom Editing by David Goodman)