China auto-chip firm Black Sesame Tech valued near $2 billion after funding from Xiaomi, others
09/21/2021 | 11:58pm EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese auto-chip startup Black Sesame Technologies said on Wednesday that it had raised "hundreds of millions of dollars" from Xiaomi Corp and other investors as China accelerates development of its semiconductor industry.
Black Sesame Technologies said its valuation is now near $2 billion.
