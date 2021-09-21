Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

China auto-chip firm Black Sesame Tech valued near $2 billion after funding from Xiaomi, others

09/21/2021 | 11:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese auto-chip startup Black Sesame Technologies said on Wednesday that it had raised "hundreds of millions of dollars" from Xiaomi Corp and other investors as China accelerates development of its semiconductor industry.

Black Sesame Technologies said its valuation is now near $2 billion.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:21aChina Evergrande unit will make onshore bond coupon payments on Sept 23
RE
12:21aIndian shares open flat, Zee Entertainment jumps
RE
12:21aToast to raise $869.6 million in U.S. IPO
RE
12:20aU.S. solar companies warn that proposed tariffs would devastate new projects
RE
12:18aBOJ rolls out climate scheme, to disburse first loans late December
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aTop U.S. trade official to meet WTO chief on Wednesday
RE
12:05aWith economy strong, Taiwan central bank likely to stand pat again on rates
RE
09/21China auto-chip firm Black Sesame Tech valued near $2 billion after funding from Xiaomi, others
RE
09/21CHINA EVERGRANDE : Australia, NZ dollars try to find a floor as Fed risk looms
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers
2With Gucci bags and Dyson appliances, Evergrande wooed retail investors
3McDonald's Happy Meal toys to go green globally by 2025
4Wall Street ends near flat on cautious note ahead of Fed
5U.S. sues to stop American Airlines, JetBlue partnership

HOT NEWS