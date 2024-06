BEIJING, June 19 (Reuters) - Automakers from China and Europe held a closed-door meeting on Tuesday, the Chinese state-backed Global Times newspaper said on Wednesday.

Chinese automakers called on Beijing to take firm countermeasures against the European Commission's tariffs on their electric vehicles, and suggested it raise provisional tariffs on large gasoline-powered vehicles imported from the EU. (Reporting by Ella Cao, Albee Zhang and Bernard Orr; Editing by Kim Coghill)